Community Fund 1st corporate gift

Pictured (l-r) are Shawn Priest, HCCF committee member; Southern Hills Community Bank representatives Lindsay Cloud, executive vice president and chief financial officer; Ryan Page, VP lending; Cara Rohrback, deposit operations; Laura Musselman, AVP branch administrator; Jessica Hupp, branch manager; Lauren Smith, executive assistant; and Beth Staggs, VP deposit operations. Submitted photo

Southern Hills Community Bank has committed $2,500 to the Highland County Community Fund (HCCF), making the first corporate gift to the charitable fund designed to enhance quality of life throughout Highland County.

The bank’s gift is being matched 50 cents on the dollar by the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO), resulting in $3,750 for HCCF’s endowment fund. This fund provides grants that fill the greatest needs and seize the most promising opportunities for Highland County residents and communities.

“As a community bank, we are all about serving, supporting and being a part of our community,” said Lindsay Cloud, executive vice president and CFO of Southern Hills Community Bank. “Next year will mark our 140th anniversary, and we are proud to take our long history of service and commitment to Highland County to a new level by investing in and partnering with the Highland County Community Fund to build a prosperous future for all who call our communities home.”

One of FAO’s 15 affiliate foundations, HCCF is led by local residents committed to building a bright future for Highland County and its residents by growing charitable giving. Donations to HCCF are invested, with earnings returned to Highland County communities in the form of grants that support projects and programs that elevate quality of life.

“On behalf of every Highland County resident, present and future, who will benefit from this generous gift we thank Southern Hills Community Bank,” said Shawn Priest, HCCF committee member and mayor of Leesburg. “And we hope their generosity inspires anyone who loves Highland County to consider how they can contribute to its future, particularly as we have matching funds available. Every gift, no matter the size, makes a big difference today and for generations to come.”

On Giving Tuesday, FAO announced a 50-cent match for every $1 given to any endowment at FAO, including those supporting its affiliate foundations. A total of $500,000 in match funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis through Dec. 31, with up to $25,000 in match available per household. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/endowmentmatchFAO.

To learn more about the Highland County Community Fund and how to support its work, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Highland, email [email protected] or call 740-753-1111.

Submitted by Linda Knopp, director of communications and marketing, Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.