Greenfield Eagles donate to honor guards

Highland County Honor Guard members Raymond Beatty and Rudy Diskete accept a $1,000 donation from the Greenfield Eagles #1325 and members including (l-r) Charlie Swift (secretary), Jim Cooper (treasurer), Howard Coonrod, Zach Pryor, Larry McClane, Dale Cox, Jason Andreadis (vice president) and Scott Bently (president). Submitted photo Ross County Honor Guard members Raymond DeLong, Terry Dowdy and Bob Leach accept a donation of $1,000 from the Greenfield Eagles #1325 and members Dale Cox (president), Zach Pryor, Jason Andreadis, Jim Cooper (treasurer), Steve Rodgers and Terry Karnes (secretary). Submitted photo

