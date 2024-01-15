First State Bank helps Habitat For Humanity

Pictured are First State Bank volunteers who joined with Habitat for Humanity of Highland County board members in clearing out and cleaning a house in Hillsboro that was donated to Habitat for Humanity of Highland County for resale. All proceeds from the sale go towards “new build” house projects in Highland County. Pictured (l-r) are Lukas Gardner, Mike Pell, Kelly Young, Shalana Shreffler, Amanda Louden, Jessica Skinner, Chad Stice, Rachel Barr, Dennis Mount, Kendra Stice, Dave Minton and Diana Setty.

Submitted photo