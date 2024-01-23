Can we save this tiny blue dot?

Bill Sims Contributing columnist

One of the lead stories from all major news outlets last week was exemplified by The Wall Street Journal: “Last Year’s Global Temperature Set a Record.” I was struck by a graph under that WSJ headline that showed U.S. average temperature anomalies since 1900. From 1900 to about 1980, the warm years and the cold years for the most part balanced out. But since the year 2000 the balance has disappeared with no offsetting cooler year anomalies. In fact, the years have become increasingly warmer, warmer than ever before, and again with no cooler offsets.

A farmer friend of mine told me that one of the reasons the corn crop did so well this past year (for him over 200 bushels per acre), was from the sulfur in the smoke from the Canadian wildfires. If true, very interesting. But here’s the flip side of that bonus to a smokey summer. Since 1985, the average number of acres burned in wildfires in Canada during the summer was approximately 7 million. Last year, wildfires burned 46 million acres in Canada.

In the same article, Michael Flannigan, professor of wildfire at Thompson Rivers University in British Columbia said, “The warmer the atmosphere, the more efficient the atmosphere is at sucking the moisture out of dead vegetation on the forest floor. The drier the fuel, the easier it is for a fire to start and spread.”

The year 2023 was the hottest year globally on record since record-keeping began in the mid-1800s. Carlo Buontempo, director of the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, said, “The extremes we have observed over the past few months provide dramatic testimony of how far we are now from the climate in which our civilization developed.”

So, what’s in store for our future, especially with the la Nina pattern of a warming ocean releasing even more heat into the atmosphere? The likelihood of more heavy rains, especially in the central U.S., more heat waves, more droughts, more wildfires, more flooding, more tornadic activity and record heat in the South, which means more burned homes, higher insurance rates if you can get insurance, and yes, more smoke. And if sarcasm abounds, lots of corn.

Nature doesn’t play favorites. Wildfires didn’t just affect Canada. Greece experienced the biggest wildfire in Europe this century. Libya, dominated by the hot arid environment of the Sahara desert, had over 16 inches of rain in 24 hours, part of Storm Daniel that also set records in Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the United States had an historic number of billion dollar disasters in 2023, 28 in total, costing a record $92.9 billion. That 2023 number is sure to rise after factoring in the late East Coast mid-December storms that did additional flooding.

Roman emperor Nero fiddled while Rome burned. It’s an expression derived from the decadence of the Roman emperor who is said to have partied (fiddled) while Rome burned. The allusion boils down to the propensity to either be indifferent or irresponsible in a period of crisis. For many in today’s world, climate change appears to stride slowly. There are many other issues in their daily lives that seem to take priority.

A dialogue might go something like this. What’s the world’s biggest problem? Well, probably climate change, but when I wake up in the morning, it’s about getting my car fixed, the kids fed and off to school. I need to settle an argument with my spouse from last night, and I really need to do something about my credit card debit ASAP. As for climate change, well, I’m just hoping some new technology or some super scientists will swoop in and save the day. I can’t do much about it.

Like Nero, are we really ready to let the planet burn? There’s an amazing picture of our earth, called the “Pale Blue Dot,” taken by Voyager 1 from 3.7 billion miles away. It’s a pin prick of a blue dot, an impressionist’s image of how small we are in the vastness of the universe. But it’s been given to us, and it’s all we’ve got in this cosmos. If it’s our destiny to mess this up and allow our planet to become uninhabitable, we will forfeit this rare, biospheric blue marble, a life form like no other we currently know of.

The question that comes to my mind is this: Are we so consumed by the myriad of minutia and trivia that consumes our day-to-day lives that we fail to see what’s at stake writ large, for humanity, a loss beyond conception?

Things are bound to get worse. Temperatures will continue to rise. Weather disasters will become more prevalent. Mass migrations of people from uninhabitable regions of the world to more habitable regions will increase. People are already on the move.

Can we save this tiny blue dot in the Milky Way from extinction?

In spite of the trends, there is a path to recovery. An end to indifference can make the difference.

Bill Sims is a Hillsboro resident, retired president of the Denver Council on Foreign Relations, an author and runs a small farm in Berrysville with his wife. He is a former educator, executive and foundation president.