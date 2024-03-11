Library book cover design contest

The Hillsboro library is excited to announce that it will be holding a book cover design contest.

Patrons can pick up a blank book cover at the front desk, and then design it however they want. “It can be for their favorite book, or even for a book of their own,” explained circulation manager Sarah Davidson. “We can’t wait to see the creativity that gets turned in.”

Davidson added that this contest is a part of the library’s celebrations for the upcoming National Library Week.

“Entries are due Saturday, April 6,” Davidson said. “Then on Monday the in-person voting will begin. The top three winners will receive prizes.”

Winners will have their choice of: “I’d Rather Be Reading” socks, a “Take Me To Your Readers” T-shirt, or a “Read” mug.

“All of the winners will be called, and the prizes will be awarded first-come, first-served,” Davidson added.

She also said, “This is just the beginning of the fun we have planned for Library Week. We’ll announce more fun, and more chances for prizes, soon!”

For more information on these, or other library programs, call 937-393-3114, visit www.highlandco.org, or search “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook.

Submitted by Sarah Davidson, circulation manager, Hillsboro library.