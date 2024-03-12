Stratton back on regular duty at sheriff’s office

Highland County Chief Deputy Brandon Stratton was returned to regular duty at the Highland County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday after being placed on administrative leave Thursday, March 7.

Stratton is currently running against Randy Sanders, an investigator with the Highland County Task Force, in the March 19 primary election for Highland County sheriff to replace current sheriff Donnie Barrera, who is retiring.

“The story is that Ron Ward, who is Sanders’ campaign manager, went to the Highland County Press and said that he had received sealed documents that weren’t allowed to be given to the public, and that’s when they put me under investigation,” Stratton said Tuesday.

“The story was broke to Rory Ryan [of the Highland County Press], and he’s updated his story five or six times now, but the original story is that Ron Ward received sealed documents from an uptown businessman about a candidate who was in the sheriff’s race,” said Stratton.

Stratton said the documents are public records about Sanders’ suspension, his internal investigation, and his criminal investigation back in 2019. Stratton said he initially saw the documents in 2019.

“They were created by BCI [Bureau of Criminal Investigation] who done the criminal investigation on Sanders, and then they found findings, and then that criminal investigation went to the prosecutor down in Adams County who declined to prosecute, and then the sheriff ordered an internal investigation done, and at that point he called the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association, and director Bob Cornwell had assigned the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mike Brown to do an internal, and so they done an internal and they come back and they found either four or five major violations that Randy Sanders had committed, and Chief Mike Brown looked at me and said that I would recommend serious punishment if not termination, but he only makes a recommendation,” said Stratton. “Then, the next day, Randy Sanders resigned and went to work for the prosecutor.”

Sanders said that version of events is “untrue,” and provided a statement Tuesday that said, “I was the subject of an investigation in 2019, which I knew to be unfounded. A determination was made that there was absolutely no basis for any action against me. I was fully reinstated as a detective sergeant and later resigned to seek a new and exciting opportunity. This is obviously a ploy to affect the election. I stand on my merit and 40 years of honest, dedicated service to law enforcement.”

BCI was contacted by Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera to look at the case against Stratton, and the agency declined, Stratton said. He added that Barrera then contacted the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association, and they assigned the investigation to Montgomery County. Montgomery County looked at the case and also declined to investigate, according to Stratton.

“Rory had received those letters, and that’s basically what started it, and they come from Ronnie Ward,” said Stratton. “They come from that side, and I think that it was all fake news, and this is a smear campaign, and I never had anything to do with it.”

Barrera said Tuesday that at this time he had no comment on the situation.

