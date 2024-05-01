Change orders for RFL treatment plant

Highland County commissioners (l-r) David Daniels, Brad Roades and Terry Britton are pictured during their weekly Wednesday meeting. Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette

Updates on multiple construction projects happening around Highland County were given at the weekly Wednesday meeting of the county commissioners.

Dave Daniels, chairman of the board of commissioners, said one of those updates was at the Rocky Fork Lake Wastewater Treatment Plant, where he said they ran into some rock issues and other problems during construction.

Nicole Oberrecht, Highland County’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funds coordinator, said the workers ran into rock while they were digging for the two clarifiers. Because of that, she said they broke down some extra time that they had to spend on construction as well as additional equipment rental.

“The most costly of the change order is rerouting some electrical that they had to move around in order to get to the oxidation stitches and things like that,” Oberrecht said. “It wasn’t on the plans and sort of didn’t really know it was there until they got the excavating.”

She also said they had to purchase sludge hoses to reroute some sludge and that unless anything “unforeseen” happens, no more change orders would be required.

Between all the changes, she said it would cost $46,682.27, which the board approved.

In other construction updates, Oberrecht said the workers have been laying block “at a good pace” at the Record Storage Building. She said that following the board’s response to the change orders a couple of weeks ago, work “is progressing as it should.”

In other news, the commissioners approved a bid for grinder pump cores and other equipment from Crame Pumps and Systems for a total bid of $314,500.

The commissioners also hosted the first required public hearing for the upcoming grant application of the Community Housing Impact and Preservation (CHIP) Program.

Julia Wise, executive director of Highland County Community Action Organization, Inc. (HCCAO), said that the organization plans to apply for the grant again on behalf of the board of commissioners and the city of Hillsboro. She said “generally” it gets funded but they’ve had “interesting things” happen in the past year with “the arbitration and everything.” However, she also said “all is well.”

Jeanette Mottie, the organization’s new housing director, said the application guidelines will be released on May 7, and it has to be completed by June 20. She said the second required public hearing for the program will be at the commissioners meeting on May 22.

The board of commissioners also approved four authorizations to execute, those being Change Order No. 1 from Doll Layman, LTD. for an electrical duct bank relocate, rock excavation and a sludge hose, a Planner Service Agreement from Johnson Controls for the Justice Center Hydrant Test and Inspect, a Planner Service Agreement from Johnson Controls for the Hi-Tec Center Hydrant Test and Inspect and a Notice of Award to Crane Pump and Systems for Rocky Fork Lake Grinder Pump Procurement.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.