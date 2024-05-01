FHS stays in hunt for SHAC title

The Fairfield Lady Lions took a big step forward in their pursuit of an eighth consecutive Southern Hills Athletic Conference championship when they traveled Monday to Manchester High School to play the Lady Greyhounds.

The game featured two of the top pitchers in the SHAC in Fairfield’s Caitlyn Quickle and Manchester’s Rylie Young. Fans expected a pitcher’s duel, but instead they were treated to an offensive game with a combined total of 20 runs on 26 hits. Both pitchers battled to end keeping the game in question until the final inning before the Lady Lions emerged with a 12-8 win.

The high-powered Lady Lion offense built an early lead and the Lady Greyhounds rallied in the later innings.

Fairfield won its eighth consecutive game to improve to 8-2 in the SHAC and 14-5 overall, while Manchester slipped to 7-2 in the SHAC and10-7 overall. The victory moved Fairfield into second place in the SHAC Division II standings behind undefeated Fayetteville.

Fairfield loaded the bases in the top of the first inning, but Manchester’s Rylie Young coaxed a foul pop fly to end the threat. In the bottom of the first inning and with one out Manchester’s Young doubled, but Fairfield’s Quickle retired the next two hitters to end the threat.

Fairfield got on the scoreboard first with five runs in the top of the second inning. Addison Bales singled to center field to lead off the inning and Sydney Hooper was safe on a bunt single. One out later, Rilee Quickle loaded the bases with a bunt single. Jobey Hattan then stepped to the plate and ripped a double down the left field line to clear the bases. Caitlyn Quickle followed with a double to center field to score Hattan. Whitlee Morrow entered the game as a courtesy runner for Caitlin Quickle and advanced to third base on a wild pitch. Emmi Vance then hit a fly ball to deep center field to score Morrow on the sacrifice fly.

The Lady Lions saw the bottom of their lineup get the ball rolling with three more runs in the top of the third inning. Katelyn Chambliss singled to center field to lead off the inning. Bales followed with a bunt single and Hooper was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Ally Maynard grounded out to the first baseman to score Chambliss. Rilee Quickle laced a single to left center field two drive home Bales and Hooper.

Fairfield took a commanding 9-0 lead with a run in the top of the fourth inning. Carly Sanders drew a base on balls to lead off the inning. Two outs later, Hooper tripled to right center field to score Sanders.

Manchester rallied with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to make the score 9-5. Both teams failed score in the sixth inning.

Fairfield added three runs in the top of the seventh inning. With one out, Hattan doubled to left field. Caitlyn Quickle scored Hattan with a single to right center field. Morrow entered the game as a courtesy runner for Quickle. Vance was safe on an infield hit, Sanders was safe on a bunt single, Chambliss walked and Hooper was safe on an infield error.

Manchester would rallied again with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Young walked to lead off the inning, Bristynn McClanahan singled, Elliana Applegate doubled and Abby Neria singled. But Fairfield’s Caitlyn Quickle reached back to strikeout the last batter to seal the victory.

Fairfield pounded out 17 hits on the afternoon. Leading hitters for the Lady Lions: Rilee Quickle ( 2 for 5, 1 runs, 2 rbi ), Hattan (3 for 4, two doubles, 2 runs, 3 rbi), Caitlyn Quickle (3 for 5, double, 2 runs, 2 rbi), Vance (2 for 4, sac fly, 2 rbi), Sanders (1 for 4, 2 runs), Chambliss (1 for 4, 1 run), Bales (2 for 5, 2 runs), Hooper (3 for 4, triple, 2 run, 1 rbi), and Maynard (0 for 5, 1 rbi).

Caitlyn Quickle (12-4) picked up the win for Fairfield. In seven innings, she allowed eight runs (four earned) on nine hits and three walks while striking out 10.

Young (10-4) suffered the loss for Manchester. In her seven innings she gave up 12 runs (11 earned) on 17 hits and two walks while strking out three.

The SHAC Division II standings after the game were:

Fayetteville 7-0

Fairfield 8-2

Manchester 7-2

Whiteoak 3-8

Ripley 2-9

Submitted by Thomas E. Purtell, Fairfield softball.