Butlers headed for OAC Hall of Fame

Bill and Janet Butler will inducted into the Ohio Agircultural Council Hall of Fame. Ohio Agricultural Council

William “Bill” and Janet Butler, of Hillsboro, will be inducted into the Ohio Agricultural Council’s Hall of Fame, which is set to honor the 2024 awardees who have significantly contributed to the advancement of Ohio’s agricultural community.

The 2024 OAC Hall of Fame ceremony will celebrate the achievements of those who have uniquely impacted Ohio agriculture through innovation, education and leadership.

“It is with great honor and respect that we celebrate the lasting legacies of this year’s hall of fame inductees,” said Tadd Nicholson, president of the Ohio Agricultural Council and executive director of the Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association. “Their visionary leadership and relentless commitment have propelled our agricultural industry forward, making significant contributions at both local and national levels.”

The ceremony, marking its 58th year, is expected to draw more than 600 attendees including community leaders, industry professionals and family members who will gather to pay tribute to the inductees’ lifelong dedication and service to Ohio’s agricultural sector. With these inductions, the Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame proudly has honored a total of 253 individuals since its inception.

Bill and Janet Butler have been pivotal figures in transforming livestock marketing and agricultural finance in Southern Ohio through their management of Union Stockyards. Since Bill’s move to Hillsboro in 1969 and his subsequent ownership, the couple has elevated the facility to a major agricultural hub, hosting over 70 auctions annually and serving farmers across multiple states. Their efforts have significantly enhanced the accessibility and transparency of the livestock market, fostering robust connections within the agricultural community.

The Butlers’ commitment extends beyond business operations. They have been integral in educational initiatives, partnering with OSU Extension and local veterinarians to deliver seminars and workshops that disseminate crucial information on animal health, nutrition and market dynamics.

Bill’s role as a director at Merchants National Bank since 1983 has also been instrumental in establishing the bank as a key agricultural lender in the region, leveraging his deep understanding of agricultural needs to support southwest Ohio farmers financially.

Recognized for their service and leadership, both Bill and Janet have received numerous accolades, including the Ohio Cattlemen’s Top Hand Award and the Friend of 4-H Award, testaments to their lifelong dedication to agriculture and community service. Together, they have not only fostered economic growth in their industry but have also been staunch advocates for agricultural education and community development, making them exemplary candidates for the Ohio Agricultural Hall of Fame.

