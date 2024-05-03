McClain FFA team 2nd in state

Pictured is the McClain FFA Agricultural Issues Forum Team (l-r) Toree Wareikis, Olivia Stegbauer, Brooke Baldwin, Maguire Ross, Avery Murphy, Addison Goddard and Reese Roble. The Agricultural Issues Forum Leadership Development Event connects students with industry professionals as they research, present and understand complicated issues in the agricultural world. Students are required to make a portfolio, answer questions regarding their agricultural presentation and present to local professionals their topic. Members of the team placed second in the state qualifying them to compete at The Big E, located in West Springfield, Massachusetts later this year.

Submitted photo