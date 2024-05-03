McClain tax $$$, Greenfield pickets and bomb threats

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1935, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the village of Greenfield would receive $81,328 in inheritance tax from Edward Lee McClain, which represented half of “the total inheritance tax accruing from Mr. McClain’s estate.”

Twenty people took the examination test in Hillsboro for relief case workers, which was required for anyone who was employed at the local relief office or was expecting to seek employment there, as the ratings would be kept on file at the state office.

Rumors were the only information available as both political parties hadn’t formally reported almost any of their plans for candidacy, as only mayor E.E. Sulcebarger, Democrat, had said he would run and John Mains, Republican, was rumored.

The Youth Department of the Presbyterian Church School planned to sponsor an International Supper, which the public was invited to attend and was scheduled to have American, Chinese and Italian cuisine.

In sports, the possibility of using the Uhl lot on West Jefferson Street above 10th Street as a baseball diamond site for the upcoming season was discussed due to the “serious illness” of Gene Fowler, owner of a residence adjoining the lot.

The Lyric Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple shows including “Many Happy Returns” starring Gracie Allen, George Burns and George Barbier, and “Rendezvous at Midnight” starring Ralph Bellamy, Valerie Hobson and Catherine Doucet.

The Famous Store advertised multiple products including a pound of orange slices for 7 cents, a waste paper basket for 7 cents, a men’s blue shirt for 47 cents, complete curtain rods for 7 cents and window shades for 9 cents.

This week in 1960, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the Ninth Region office of the National Labor Relations Board of Cincinnati issued a complaint against the International Typographical Union for the picketing at the Greenfield Prtg. and Pub. Co. plant and offices.

The Greenfield Village Council announced that it was ready “to act swiftly in setting up an income or payroll tax” if Greenfield voters didn’t approve a $2.5 million operating levy.

E.M. Hall, chairman of the Greenfield Street Committee, directed Greenfield Village Council to make two $500 payments to G.D. Baker Co. and Blue Rock Quarries as a work of process to pay off long-term unpaid bills of street paving materials and application work.

The Board of Public Affairs approved a $17,233 payment to the General Electric Co. for the total cost of restoring the 750-kilowatt turbo-generator at the municipal power plant following its burnout in January.

In sports, the McClain track team decimated Hillsboro, winning nine of the events as Dan Hyer for McClain was the best performer, winning four events and giving him a season total of 27 wins in 28 events.

The Ranch Drive-In Theatre advertised multiple films including “Battle Flame” starring Scott Bradt, Elaine Edwards and Robert Blake, and “How to Murder a Rich Uncle” starring Charles Coburn and Nigel Patrick.

Flynn’s Market, located at 125 S. Washington St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple products including a pound of bananas for 10 cents, three pounds of salted meat for $1, five pounds of sliced bacon for $1 and eight pounds of “pure” lard for 79 cents.

This week in 1985, The Press-Gazette reported that the Highland County Board of Commissioners approved bids from Prestress Services, Inc. and Universal Concrete Products, Inc. to do work for bridge superstructures on Pigeon Roost Road and Forsythe Road.

The “long-anticipated Hillsboro revitalization project” was reportedly nearing groundbreaking after developer Jack Hope said the planning stage was coming to an end, saying it was “a complex situation” more than most.

A $15,000 award was given to Highland County by Gov. Richard Celeste for the purpose of funding a Child and Family Health Services project, with the award going to the Highland County Community Action Organization Inc.

Following the announcement that construction was “substantially completed” on a 16-unit apartment complex in Hillsboro, an addition to Hi-Land Apartments, Inc., permission was given to start occupying the structure.

In sports, the Lynchburg-Clay baseball team defeated Fairfield, 10-2, thanks to the performance of pitcher Mark McConnaughey and four different Mustangs collecting three hits.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment” starring Colleen Camp and Bobcat Goldthwait, and “Ladyhawke” starring Rutger Hauer and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Timber Lane Sportswear, located at 120 N. High St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products, including adult T-shirts for $3.50, ball caps for $2.89, stirrup socks for $2.99, shorts for $3.99 and youth T-shirts for $3.25.

This week in 2010, The Times-Gazette reported that two Hillsboro residents were arrested and charged in connection with bomb threats that caused the temporary closure of Candle-Lite in Leesburg.

Highland County Clerk of Courts Paulette Donley reported that she needed more help at the office at a meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners, asking for her one full-time employee to be given more hours or to have a part-time employee hired.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners was in the process of selling a building at 144 W. Main St., as A to Z Signs bought the “largest portion” of it for $103,000 in a lease-to-own agreement.

In sports, the McClain softball team won a lopsided affair over the Washington Blue Lions, 12-3, thanks to the performance of starting pitcher Megan Dettwiller, who threw six innings and gave up only three runs.

Donato’s, with one location in Washington C.H., advertised multiple pizza deals, including a large 14-inch one-topping pizza for $10.99 and your choice of a large chicken spinach mozzarella, margherita, fresh mozzarella trio or pepperoni zinger for $12.99.

