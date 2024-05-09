Cousin’s recipe is a keeper Sharon Hughes Staff columnist This picture shows the orgrange dreamsicle cake Sharon made. Sharon Hughes | The Times-Gazette

Hello! In the kitchen this week is my cousin from Florida, Julie Maczkowicz. Julie sent me this wonderful cake recipe. She is a great cook and a great cousin.

Cooking and baking runs in the family as her mother was too. I couldn’t quit eating the icing, it was so good. Thank you so much Julie, and my house smelled like oranges. This is a keeper for sure. I love this recipe Julie. I can’t wait to get home and have a piece. I hope my son and all his friends saved me a piece. LOL.

Please send me your favorite recipe and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send the recipes, along with a story about it if you have one, to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a great week. My picture of the cake I baked doesn’t do it justice. You need to make this cake. It’s easy and not lots of ingredients.

Happy Mother’s Day!

ORANGE DREAMSICLE CAKE

Ingredients

For the cake:

1 box (15 ¼ oz.) white cake mix

1 cup cold milk

½ cup orange juice

½ cup vegetable oil

1 oz. French vanilla pudding mix

3 oz. orange Jello

4 large eggs

For the frosting:

8 oz. whipped topping

20 oz. can crushed pineapples, drained

1 cup sour cream

1 cup shredded coconut

1½ cups white sugar

½ cup finely chopped pecans (optional)

Directions

Prepare the cake:

Preheat your oven to 350°F (177°C). Grease and flour two nine-inch cake pans.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the cake mix, milk, orange juice, vegetable oil, pudding mix, orange Jello and eggs. Beat the mixture well until smooth and well combined.

Divide the batter evenly between the prepared pans. Bake for 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Allow the cakes to cool in the pans for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

Make the frosting:

In a medium bowl, mix the drained crushed pineapples, shredded coconut, sugar, sour cream and whipped topping until well combined. If desired, stir in chopped pecans for added texture and flavor.

Assemble the cake:

Place one layer of the cake on a serving plate. Spread half of the frosting evenly over the top. Place the second cake layer on top and use the remaining frosting to cover the entire cake smoothly.

Decorate:

Optionally, garnish the cake with additional pecans and a sprinkle of shredded coconut for a decorative and flavorful finish.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.