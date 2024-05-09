HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

May 5

INCIDENT

A resident of the 7000 block of Gibler Road reported a male was trespassing on their property. After investigation, the property owner was familiar with the male who left prior to the deputy’s arrival.

May 6

INCIDENT

A deputy responded to the 6400 block of Ferneau Road after a report of harassment. This incident remains under investigation.

May 7

INCIDENTS/CHARGES

A resident of the 9500 block of Burns Lane reported a theft. This incident remains under investigation.

Deputies responded to the 12000 block of Cameron Drive to a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, Scott A. Walker, 49, of Greenfield, was charged with domestic violence.

Deputies responded to the 7100 block of Hill Road after a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, Jessica A. Lovely, 33, of Hillsboro, was charged with domestic violence.

A resident of the 6500 block of Lilly Rd reported a domestic disturbance. After investigation, James M. Anderson IV, 25, of Hillsboro, was charged with domestic violence.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Carl E. Hatfield, 59, of Hillsboro, no taillights.

Corey J. Coffee, 28, of Latham, driving under suspension and an invalid license plate.

John W. Campbell IV, 40, of Hillsboro, trafficking in drugs and possession.

Johnda M. Smith, 48, of Leesburg, trafficking in drugs and possession.

Jeffrey D. Everhart, 42, of Greenfield, trafficking and possession.

Jeffrey W. Duncan, 50, of Greenfield, trafficking in drugs and possession.

Karissa K. Runyon, 29, of Hillsboro, trafficking in drugs and possession.

Charles J. Lancaster, 35, of Hillsboro, trafficking in drugs and possession.

Billy J. Rhoads, 60, of Hillsboro, trafficking in drugs and possession.