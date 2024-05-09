SSCC teams up with COSI

SSCC Associate Professor Dr. Joshua Montgomery welcomes guests during the MiniDome Celebration Day held at COSI in Columbus on May 1. Submitted photo

On May 1, Southern State’s Computer Science Department, led by associate professor Dr. Joshua Montgomery, organized a STEM MiniDome Celebration Day at the Center of Science and Industry (COSI) in Columbus for students.

Students from Reynoldsburg and Zane Trace participated in the day’s activities.

Kicking off the event was Montgomery followed by Eric Jacobs with the TSJ Foundation. Other special guests included Jason Messick with COSI and Dr. Ayanna Howard with The Ohio State University.

Awards were given in the following categories: exceptional paint job, exceptional operations, exceptional electronics, crazy cabling, and best of show.

“What an amazing event this was for the students at Reynoldsburg and Zane Trace. Everyone did an awesome job,” said Montgomery. “I want to thank COSI for hosting this event for us; we were grateful for the space and hospitality.”

Southern State’s Computer Science Program offers an associate of applied science degree in computer technology. Students can select two focus areas from four different pathway options, which include Networking, Programming, Cybersecurity and Robotics.

A degree in computer technology from Southern State will allow students to gain in-demand skills in a flexible, affordable and fun environment. Southern State helps students get connected with companies in the area for internships and job opportunities!

To learn more, visit https://www.sscc.edu/academics/programs/computer-science.shtml.

Summer semester begins May 20 and fall semester begins Aug. 26. Registration is underway.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, SSCC.