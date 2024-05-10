Locals win Ohio Junior Angus Show

Sanders Finn’s Integrity 71L won grand champion bred-and-owned bull at the 2024 Ohio Junior Angus Association Preview Show, April 13-14 in Washington C.H. Sydney Sanders, Leesburg, owns the October 2023 son of BNWZ Dignity 8017. Photo by Halee Ann Photography BNF Holly won bred-and-owned fall heifer calf champion and reserve owned fall heifer calf champion at the 2024 Ohio Junior Angus Association Preview Show, April 13-14 in Washington C.H. Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro, owns the winning heifer. Photo by Halee Ann Photography Woodruff renew Kim won grand champion cow-calf pair at the 2024 Ohio Junior Angus Association Preview Show, April 13-14 in Washington C.H. Brianna Foxx, Hillsboro, owns the March 2021 daughter of S A V Renew 8132. A January 2024 heifer calf sired by S A V Brilliance 8077 completes the winning duo. Photo by Halee Ann Photography

