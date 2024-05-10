Task force makes eight drug arrests

Highland County Task Force

Several law enforcement agencies in Highland County made seven drug-related arrests Wednesday and one drug-related arrest Thursday stemming from investigations conducted by the Highland County Task Force.

The arrests took place in Hillsboro, Greenfield and the Rocky Fork Lake area.

The task force works in concert with local law enforcement to stop illegal drug trafficking in Highland County. Officers from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, the Hillsboro Police Department and the Greenfield Police department made the arrests.

Those arrested were identified by Highland County Prosecutor Anneka Collins as Charles J. Lancaser, 35, of Hillsboro; Travis Blevins, 42, of Hillsboro; Karissa Runyon, 29, of Hillsboro; Bill Rhoads, 60, of Hillsboro; Jeff Duncan, 50, of Greenfield; Johnda Smith, 48, of Leesburg; Jeff Everhat, 42, of Greenfield; and Donald Allen, 48, of Hillsboro.

All of those arrested were charged with trafficking in drugs and possession.

Anonymous tips about drug-related crimes can be made through the Highland County Task Force Facebook page or by calling the Highland County Prosecutor’s Office at 937-393-1851.

