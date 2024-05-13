Collegiate education news

The following has been compiled from as assortment of news releases:

Wilson on Columbus St. list

Jay Wilson, a Hillsboro resident majoring in criminal justice, has been named to the 2023 autumn semester dean’s list at Columbus State Community College. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.

Ohio U. President’s List

Named to the Ohio University President’s List for achieving a 4.0 grand point average for the fall 2003 semester were: Zane Bode of Greenfield, Josiah Burchett of Greenfield, Jeremiah Burley of Leesburg, Ciara Colwell of Hillsboro, Griffin Foltz of Greenfield and Emily Pohlman of Hillsboro.

Ohio U. Provost’s List

Named to the Ohio University Provost’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or better carrying 6-12 credit hours for the fall 2003 semester were: Natasha Brown of Leesburg, Shala Shupert of Leesburg and Marcy West of Hillsboro.

Ohio U. Dean’s List

Named to the Ohio University Provost’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum of 12 credit hours for the fall 2003 semester were: Riley Barton of Hillsboro, Katie Baucom of Hillsboro, Brooke Beatty of Greenfield, Olivia Bellamy of Leesburg, Nicholas Bennington of Hillsboro, Brynli Bergstrom of Greenfield, Bailey Cooper of Greenfield, Tara Crum of Hillsboro, Nick Cunningham of Greenfield, Vivian Dennis of Greenfield, Ethan Griffin of Hillsboro, Tanner Hammond of Hillsboro, Jade Hawthorn of Sinking Spring, Tony Hopper of Lynchburg, Aidan Kirk of Hillsboro, Chance Lane of Leesburg, Faith Miller of Leesburg, Dev Patel of Hillsboro, Hailey Phillips of Hillsboro, Emily Price of Leesburg, Paris Priest of Leesburg, October Reno of Hillsboro, Karley Roades of Hillsboro, Miriam Snavely of Hillsboro, Aurora Thompson of Greenfield, Kaycie Tillis of Hillsboro, Isabella Vesey of Hillsboro and Braden Wright of Greenfield.

Cambell inducted at Trine

Forty-three students in Trine University’s Allen School of Engineering and Computing were inducted into the Order of the Engineer for the spring semester. Gavin Campbell of Leesburg, majoring in chemical engineering, was among the students honored.

White grads Cumberlands

Hillsboro resident Kaitlin White graduated from the University of the Cumberlands with the class of 2024.