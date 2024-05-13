Highland Country travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County this week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com.

NEW

S.R. 247 bridge replacement — Work began May 13 for a bridge replacement project on S.R. 247 between Barrackman Road and Crooked Road. Work will occur daily for this construction. S.R. 247 will be closed for 60 days starting May 13. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 770 to S.R. 73 to S.R. 785. Estimated completion: Fall 2024.

S.R. 135 culvert replacement — Work began May 13 for a culvert replacement project on S.R. 135 between Anderson Road and Glenavy Drive. S.R. 135 will be closed for the duration of the project. Traffic will detoured via S.R. 134 to U.S. 50. Estimated completion: May 17 by 3:30 p.m.

S.R. 73 slide repair — Work is set to begin on May 20 for a slide repair project on S.R. 73 between Hopkins Lane and North Union Road. S.R. 73 will be closed for the duration of the project. Southbound traffic will be detoured via S.R. 247 to S.R. 785. Northbound traffic will be detoured via S.R. 785 to S.R. 247. Estimated completion: May 24 by 3:30 p.m.

Leesburg S.R. 771 multi-use path — Work began May 3 for the installation of a multi-use path on S.R. 771 in Leesburg. The project will implement a safe pathway route to school. Estimated completion: Summer 2024.

ONGOING

U.S. 50 resurfacing — Work has began as of April 1 for a resurfacing project on U.S. 50 from the Brown County line to Danville Road. At least one lane will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Summer 2024.

S.R. 138 bride replacement — Work began April 1 for a bridge replacement project on S.R. 138 between Cope Road and Rowe Road. As of April 1, S.R. 138 will be closed for 90 days. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 28 to S.R. 771. Estimated completion: Summer 2024.

INACTIVE

S.R. 41 resurfacing — Work is set to resume May 2024. The project started Sept. 11, 2023, to resurface S.R. 41 between Jefferson Street (S.R. 28) and S.R. 753 N. The road will remain open for the duration of the project. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Estimated completion: Spring 2024.

For more information contact the ODOT District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.