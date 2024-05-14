Man in critical condition after kayak flips over

A man is in critical condition following a kayak turning over Monday at a location off Falls Road in Paint Township in Ross County near the Highland County border.

According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, the man’s name is Donnie Blankenship. The sheriff’s office said it did not have an age or hometown for the man.

Dave Manning, chief of Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District, said the organization was called for a water rescue around 5:20 p.m. at 310 Falls Rd.

“A kayaker had flipped, the kayak had flipped, and they had fallen out,” Manning said. “Crews from our Rainsboro station were out on another call and responded as soon as they were available. Crews from our Greenfield station responded upon dispatch. En route, the crews were advised that there were people on the scene that had a hold of the victim. At approximately 5:28 p.m., the crews were advised from dispatch that CPR was being performed on the subject.”

He said that at 5:40 p.m., rescue crews arrived on the scene and found a male subject “partially” out of the water on the opposite side of the creek, as they then tried to get access to them. He then said crews requested the Highland County Grain Bin Team at 5:47 p.m. to respond to the scene because the victim was located down a steep embankment.

However, Manning said the rescue crew was able to access the patient at 5:50 p.m. and then initiated patient care, after which the grain bin team’s response was canceled. Manning said the patient was “able to be safely moved and was transported to Adena Greenfield Medical Center in critical condition.”

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.