District Lion of the Year

The District 13-OH6 Lions Convention was held April 26-27 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Blue Ash. The convention is for all Lions Clubs in southwestern Ohio. Roger Pence from the Martinsville Lions Club was named Zone 7 Lion of the Year and Lion of the Year for the entire district that includes nine zones. He received a trophy and was introduced at the annual awards banquet. Pence is an associate member of the Lynchburg Lions Club and was nominated for the awards by the Lynchburg club. He has been a key member in nearly every project the Martinsville club undertakes, served as club secretary for many years and helped with numerous special service projects. He has helped the Lynchburg club for several years with its candy sale. Pence (left) is pictured with Lynchburg Lions Club President Bob Roth.

Submitted photo