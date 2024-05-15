Easy and creamy au gratin potatoes

Sharon Hughes Staff columnist This is a picture of the creamy au gratin potatoes Sharon made. Sharon Hughes | The Times-Gazette

Hello! Who likes scalloped potatoes? Thank you Patricia Nicholes. I got this recipe from you. It’s excellent.

In the kitchen with Sharon this week I am making scalloped potatoes. Not many ingredients — potatoes , cheese and onions and two cups of milk. That’s it. It’s easy. I got up at 5 this morning but I could have fixed this the night before and covered and put in the refrigerator and preheated the oven to 350 and baked it for an hour and it would be ready to eat. I will definitely make this again.

Please send me your favorite recipe and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send the recipes, along with a story about it if you have one, to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Creamy au gratin potatoes

Ingredients

4 large russet potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced

1 onion, thinly sliced

2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese

3 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups milk

Salt and black pepper to taste

1/4 teaspoon paprika

Directions

Preheat oven to 400.

Grease a 9-inch by 13-inch baking dish.

Layer half of the sliced potatoes and onions in the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with half of the shredded cheddar cheese.

In a saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour until smooth. Gradually whisk in milk, salt and pepper. Cook, stirring constantly until the sauce has thickened, about five minutes.

Pour half of the sauce over the potatoes and cheese in the baking dish.

Layer the remaining sliced potatoes and onion on top. Pour the remaining sauce over the potatoes.

Sprinkle the remaining shredded cheddar cheese on top. Dust with paprika.

Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil and bake in the preheated oven for one hour.

Remove the foil and bake for an additional 15 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender and the top is golden brown

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.