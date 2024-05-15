Officers complete crisis training

Officers who recently completed Paint Valley ADAMH Crisis Intervention Team Training are pictured. Submitted photo

The Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health (ADAMH) Board has announced that 28 law enforcement officers and first responders, who serve in the Paint Valley ADAMH Board region, completed Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Training on May 10.

The weeklong, 40-hour class is designed to train law enforcement officers and first responders in skills that assist them in interacting with individuals experiencing crisis due to a mental illness and/or a developmental disability with a strong focus on de-escalation and active listening skills.

Melanie Swisher, executive director of the Paint Valley ADAMH Board, said she, the board and CIT Planning Committee are excited about being able to offer the training to increase safety for the community, officers and first responders.

“Our first responders are daily met with crises. This training is so important to equip them with the skills to de-escalate situations safely and provide them with the knowledge of local resources that can assist them,” Swisher said.

Since 2013, the Paint Valley ADAMH Board has provided CIT training to 200 law enforcement officers and first responders across the board’s five-county region; 10 from Fayette County, 42 from Highland County, 46 from Pickaway County, 16 from Pike County and 86 from Ross County.

The CIT Planning Committee is comprised of mental health providers from the Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center (SPVMHC) and Integrated Services for Behavioral Health, law enforcement officers, representatives from the Veterans Administration, and ADAMH staff who worked together to develop the local CIT training. The training is funded by the Paint Valley ADAMH Board and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Ohio.

“The representation of law enforcement from all five counties is a testament to the need for mental health services, as well as the passion of our first responders. I am thankful to be able to assist in this training opportunity,” said Bethel.

May 2024 CIT officers: corporal Joshua Cash, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office; corporal Dontonio Echols, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office; deputy Amya Haithcock, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office; officer Justing Everhart, Washington C.H. Police Department; officer William Childers, Hillsboro Police Department; officer Zach Rash, Hillsboro Police Department; officer Chase Michael, Leesburg Police Department; corporal Brandon Cooper, Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office; deputy Robert Dauberman, Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office; deputy Daniel Rubio, Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office; officer Charles Kulp, South Bloomfield Police Department; sheriff Tracy Evans, Pike County Sheriff’s Office; lieutenant Adrian Cottrell, Pike County Sheriff’s Office; officer Josh Hickenbottom, Waverly Police Department; officer Morgan Wiseman, Waverly Police Department; deputy Angel Bowens, Ross County Sheriff’s Office; deputy Sara Hempstead, Ross County Sheriff’s Office; deputy Kerry Mickle, Ross County Sheriff’s Office; deputy Josh Shears, Ross County Sheriff’s Office; officer Chis Claytor, Chillicothe Police Department; officer Jonathan Davis, Chillicothe Police Department; officer Katrina Hallam, Chillicothe Police Department; sergeant Micah Shanks, Chillicothe Police Department; officer Dennis Edmiston, Chillicothe VA; officer Tyler Stanton, Chillicothe VA; officer Kellen Hedges, Pickaway County Common Pleas Probation; officer Kyle Carver, Circleville Police Department; and officer Ben Tosca, Circleville Police Department.

The Paint Valley ADAMH Board was created in 1967 to ensure the availability of community-based alcohol, drug addiction and mental health services for the residents of Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike and Ross counties.

Submitted by Kelly Dennis, Paint Valley ADAMH.