Gaming store opens in Greenfield

Pictured (L-R) Greenfield Village Council member Phil Clyburn, E & T Collectibles owner Timothy Bailey and Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin. Submitted photo

E&T Collectibles, a new business in Greenfield, was recently welcomed by city manager Todd Wilkin and city council president Phil Clyburn.

Timothy Bailey is the owner of E&T Collectibles, located at 332 Jefferson St.

It’s a “tabletop gaming store,” Bailey said, “where you can come in and play a variety of tabletop, RPG and trading card games. We also have collectibles, items like Pokémon plushies, keychains, gaming supplies and trading cards.”

Bailey is originally from Oklahoma and moved to Greenfield after marrying his wife, who is a McClain graduate.

Bailey reminisced on his teen years and how he got into the Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game. He said he always had a knack for trading and dueling at a high level. “I topped several premier events and made a name for myself in that arena, but I always loved the community and togetherness of a gaming community, and knew one day I’d like to have one of my very own,” he said.

Currently the shop’s hours are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 5-9 p.m., Fridays 5 p.m. to midnight, and Saturdays 11 a.m. to midnight. Bailey can be contacted on any social media platform. Just search E&T Collectibles.

Susan Howland is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.