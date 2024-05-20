Herr Foods expanding in Chillicothe, Jackson

This is the Herr Foods facility in Jackson County. Submitted photo

Herr Foods, Inc. has announced an investment of $31 million in Southeast Ohio, creating 125 new jobs in Jackson and Chillicothe.

Herr Foods Inc. is headquartered in Nottingham, Pennsylvania. The family-owned and operated company began 78 years ago in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and now employs over 1,400 people who make 340-plus snack products that are available in all 50 states and worldwide.

“We are thrilled to announce the investment in the new Jackson, Ohio facility as well as the Chillicothe, Ohio facility expansion project,” said Ed Herr, chairman and CEO of Herr Foods. “This investment represents our commitment to serving our customers better and providing opportunities in the local community. We look forward to contributing to the growth and prosperity of the Jackson and Chillicothe areas.”

The company has purchased the Jackson Industrial Rail Site, which includes a warehouse on the eastern portion of the property. It said $25 million will be invested in the Jackson facility, creating 75 new jobs. Additionally, $6 million will be invested in the company’s Chillicothe facility, creating 50 new jobs.

“We are pleased that Herr Foods has taken this step in investing in southern Ohio,” said Katy Farber, OhioSE vice president. “The new jobs and investment tied to this project will work to further ensure the company’s long-term future in our region.”

Jackson County received funds in collaboration with JobsOhio, OhioSE and the Joint Economic Development Initiative of Southern Ohio (JEDISO) to purchase and redevelop the site.

Submitted by Sarah Arnold, director of marketing and communication, Ohio SE.