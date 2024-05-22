Hamilton Insurance recognized

Grange Insurance has named the Hamilton Insurance Agency as a leader in the insurance industry and awarded it Grange’s Senior Partner Plus designation for excellence in 2023.

Each year, Grange recognizes a select group of its independent agency partners and honors them with the title of Senior Partner Plus. These agencies are part of an elite division of Grange agency partners that have excelled in key areas of business, including customer service and overall agency performance. The Hamilton Insurance Agency is one of just 133 agencies to receive this year’s award.

“Hamilton Insurance Agency displays tremendous dedication to delivering our products, services and value to their customers,” said Grange Insurance President and CEO John Ammendola. “We are proud to recognize Hamilton Insurance Agency as a Senior Partner Plus agency and greatly appreciate their continued support, feedback and valued insight into the needs of our mutual customers.”

Grange Insurance sells exclusively through independent insurance agents.

Located in Hillsboro and Lynchburg, Hamilton Insurance Agency serves customers in southern Ohio and beyond. For more information, call 937-393-2527 or 937-364-2220.

Submitted by Bertha Hamilton.