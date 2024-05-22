HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

May 18

INCIDENTS/CHARGE

A resident of the 5900 block of Crosen Road reported entry was made into a barn and several items were taken. This incident remains under investigation.

Deputies responded to the 8100 block of Beaver Road after a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, Amos J. Harber, 45, of Greenfield, was charged with domestic violence.

May 20

INCIDENT

A resident of the 7100 block of New Vienna Road reported fraud. This incident remains under investigation.

May 21

INCIDENT

A resident of the 11000 block of Hammond Road reported a domestic disturbance. After arriving on the scene, deputies discovered a male had left prior to their arrival. This incident remains under investigation.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Casey L. Saunders 41, of Greenfield, driving under suspension.

Joseph A. Rigsby, 26, of Leesburg, failure to obey a traffic control device.

Jennifer L. Scott, 33, of Hillsboro, OVI.

William T. Schalk, 21, of Goshen, speeding.

Alexander Pollard, 22, of West Union, failure to control and leaving the scene of an accident.

Chad A. Hibbs, 45, of Hillsboro, contempt of court.