In the kitchen with Sharon I made this wonderful recipe and everyone loved it and asked for me to make it again. So, I did. I made it two times this week.

Corn is my favorite vegetable and normally to fix corn you only have one way to fix it. Now we have another way. It will be great to cut off your corn, put in the freezer and take it out this winter and make this great skillet recipe. Yum! I think the whole family will love it and it’s so easy. So put out lots of corn this year and freeze it.

Just so you know, I used canned corn too. The recipe calls for frozen corn, but canned corn is just as good.

HONEY BUTTER SKILLET CORN

Ingredients

* 2 tablespoons butter; I use salted

* 3 tablespoons honey

* 1 bag (16 oz.) frozen corn (you can use canned corn if you don’t have frozen)

* 2 ounces cream cheese cut into chunks

* 1/4 teaspoon salt

* 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

* In a skillet pan, over medium-high heat, melt the butter and honey. Once melted, add the frozen corn and cook for 5-8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until cooked through.

* Add cream cheese, salt and pepper. Stir together and let it cook, about 3-5 minutes, while stirring occasionally.

* Serve immediately. Leftovers keep well covered in a container and stored in the fridge.

