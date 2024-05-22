Republican Women’s Club scholarship winners

This year’s scholarship receivers were (l-r) Allison Rocky (Lynchburg-Clay) Hayden Barrera (Fairfield) Lydia Carr (Whiteoak) Addyson Miles (Hillsboro) Bryson Willey (Hillsboro Christian Academy) and Hunter Miller (McClain). Submitted photo

The Highland County Republican Women’s Club met on May 11 at the Republican headquarters on West Main Street in Hillsboro. At the top of the agenda was the awarding of the scholarship winners for the 2024 senior class of Highland County.

The scholarship is named after two of the GOP’s long time supporters, Kay Ayers and Margaret Van Frank. This scholarship is offered to all high school seniors from the five public high schools and private schools as well as the vocational schools that serve the county’s students.

Annually many students apply to receive one of the scholarships and committee members collect the applications as they are turned in. Then the committee reads the required essays the students submit as well their academic information, school interest and work experience as well as their future plans and goals.

This is a very difficult decision every year, and this year was no different. It seemed every applicant was worthy to receive a scholarship, but it had to be narrowed to six students.

This year’s scholarship receivers were Allison Rocky from Lynchburg-Clay, Hayden Barrera from Fairfield, Lydia Carr from Whiteoak) Addyson Miles from Hillsboro, Bryson Willey from the Hillsboro Christian Academy and Hunter Miller from McClain.

Congratulations to all and thank you to all who applied. It was a really fantastic group of seniors graduating in Highland County in 2024.

Submitted by Ann E. Morris, Highland County Republican Women’s Club.