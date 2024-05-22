Seniors unearth time capsule at Rainsboro

As part of senior week activities, these McClain High School seniors returned to Rainsboro Elementary, where they once attended school, and spoke with students there now. Submitted photo

As graduating seniors of McClain High School do every year, on the morning of graduation they return to their elementary buildings in the school district for a parade of seniors. Those returning to Rainsboro also got to unearth a time capsule buried their fifth-grade year in the courtyard of the elementary school.

On May 17, the seniors went to classrooms and chatted with students, enjoyed refreshments, and got some gym time in, too, with a parachute.

This year the class of 2024, the first class to bury a time capsule at Rainsboro, also got to unearth their treasure from the courtyard that they buried there as fifth graders. All those years ago, each fifth grader prepared a packet which included a length of string representing their height as a fifth grader, a tracing of their hand, and things they had written, teacher Marci Reeves said.

Last week when the seniors perused these items they buried in the ground years ago, Reeves said many were surprised by how much taller they had grown. Also, she said they enjoyed reminiscing over the writings they had made in fifth grade for the time capsule.

It’s a tradition that has continued since that first year – the then fifth graders and now graduating class of 2024 burying a time capsule in the courtyard – and one that will continue.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village School District.