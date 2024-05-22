Six named Cassner Scholarship winners

Ames Barrera Hooper McClain Miller Ryan

The Cassner Foundation Scholarship was established by Mr. and Mrs. Alvin B. Cassner. Six $3,500 a year scholarships are awarded annually to Highland County High School seniors. Scholarships are renewable for a four-year period upon evidence that a 2.0 grade point average is maintained.

Scholarships are awarded on the basis of academic achievement, personal qualifications and stated goals and objectives. The final applicants are interviewed by a three-person screening committee before the committee awards the scholarships.

Students can receive information about the scholarship from their school counselor.

This year’s recipients are:

Claire Ames, daughter of Mike and Becky Ames of Hillsboro, graduated from Whiteoak High School. She plans to attend the University of Cincinnati and major in biology.

Haydon Barrera, son of Scott and Karen Barrera of Hillsboro, graduated from Fairfield Local High School. He plans to attend Ohio University and major in engineering.

Garen Ryan, son of Kelly and Michelle Ryan of Hillsboro, graduated from Hillsboro High School. He plans to attend Wilmington College and major in history.

Sydney Hooper, daughter of Kevin and Sherri Hooper of Leesburg, graduated from Fairfield Local High School. She plans to attend Wilmington College and major in business management.

Brya McClain, daughter of Brad and Beth Griffith of Lynchburg, graduated from Lynchburg-Clay High School. She plans to attend Ohio Christian University and major in biology.

Hunter Miller, son of Dustin Miller and Dawn Greene of Hillsboro, graduated from McClain High School. He plans to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and major in aerospace engineering.

Submitted by Charlotte Branscome, corporate accounting manager, The Cassner Foundation.