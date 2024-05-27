Retired U.S. Air Force Major Thomas Payne (back), the guest speaker at Monday’s Memorial Day observance in Hillsboro, salutes the flag along with Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 Commander Rick Wilkin. Singing is Dianna Coffey. Also pictured is flutist Jenny Harner. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette Members of the Concerned Veterans of Greenfield turn onto Washington Street from Jefferson Street during a Memorial Day Ovservance Monday in Greenfield. Photo by Angela Shepherd

“On Memorial Day, the United States pauses to honor the fallen heroes who died in service to our nation. With heavy hearts and a sense of profound gratitude, we mourn these men and women — parents, children, loved ones, comrades-in-arms, friends and all those known and unknown — who believed so deeply in what our country could be; they were willing to give their lives to protects its promise.”

Those were words read from a proclamation by the Highland County Board of Commissioners, represented by commissioner Dave Daniels, at Monday’s Memorial Day observance in Hillsboro.

Daniels went on to read: “Whereas, our hearts ache in their absence, but their spirit gives us strength to continue their work of securing and renewing the liberties that all Americans cherish and for which these heroes gave their last full measure of devotion.

“Whereas, in solemn reflection, we gather — in small towns and big cities, on battlefields, in cemeteries, and at sacred places where blood has been shed for freedom’s cause — throughout our country and around the world to remember the unbroken chain of patriots who won independence and protected the nation we love from emerging threats in a changing world.

“Whereas, today their legacy is carried forward by a new generation of servicemen and women who all strive to shape a more perfect America; and their enormous sacrifices continue to make our opportunity possible.

“Whereas, our nation will never forget the valor and distinction of the women and men who defend freedom justice and peace.

“Now, therefore, the Highland County commissioners hereby proclaim May 27, 2024 as Memorial Day, and ask all Americans to observe a moment of remembrance on this Memorial Day.”

Rich Wilkin, commander of Hillsboro VFW Post 9094, which sponsors the Memorial Day service in Hillsboro each year, reminded those in attendance that Memorial Day is designed to specifically honor those who gave their lives while serving in the U.S. military. There ceremony took place in front of the Veterans Memorial at the Highland County Courthouse.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been about 15 years ago that (former commissioner and sheriff) Tom Horst came to us and had a model of a memorial to see if we could go to other places and make it happen, and we made it happen,” Wilkin said.

To date, he said, more than 1,500 bricks have been placed in front of the memorial in memory of those from Highland County who served their country. Brick can still be order and cost $50 each. Any new bricks are traditionally placed in front of the memorial prior to Memorial Day. Order forms available at the Hillsboro VFW Post, the commissioners office, and at Rick’s body Shop in Allensburg, or by calling the Hillsboro VFW.

The guest speaker for the day was retired U.S. Air Force Major Thomas A. Payne, who retired last year after 25 years of service. He said the country also needs to remember the children and families of servicemen who keep the household going while their loved ones are not home.

“They are just as important as the (service members) … and we need to remember the sacrifices they are making as well,” he said.

Steph Roland, president of the Hillsboro VFW Auxiliary, read a poem titled “Field of Poppies” by Isabella Hammersley. The Friday before Memorial Day has been designated as National Poppy Day, a day that encourages all Americans to wear a red poppy as a symbol to honor the fallen and support the living heroes who have worn the nation’s uniform. Poppies were available for a donation at Monday’s observance.

The poem reads: “Row upon row the poppies grow, Each one a symbol to brave men we will never know. They stood before us, they stood up straight, For they were the men, the brave and the great. The seasons come and the seasons go, But unlike these men, the poppies will always grow. We should always wear our poppies with pride, In tribute to those that fought and died.”

Memorial Day observances were held Monday in several communities throughout Highland County, including one in Sinking Spring that claims to be the oldest Memorial Day service in the county. According to area resident Betty Crum, it has been happening each year since right after the Civil War ended.

“A 2 p.m. program is followed by a march to the Governor Byrd Historic Cemetery for the placing of a wreath, and from there everyone walks to the Pleasant Hill Cemetery for the same. The Highland County Honor Guard is present for taps at each location. The children of the community decorate their bikes for the parade and they also place flowers on the graves of veterans in each cemetery,” Crum said.

The women of the Sinking Spring Community Church provide a meal for a freewill donation prior to a service from 12 to 1:30 p.m. The proceeds from the meal go to support the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard and the Memorial Day Service Fund.

Back in Hillsboro, Highland County Veterans Officer Cailin Hoskins also shared some thoughts at the observance.

She read: “Memorial Day isn’t about memorializing the dead. It’s to honor their courage and commitment to be willing to give up their lives for millions of Americans they would never know, while at peace with the knowledge future generations of Americans may live free.

“Memorial Day means very different things to different people just like with anything in life, our experiences weave a tapestry through which we see the world. For some, Memorial Day is like any other, not because it is a random Monday in May, but because for them, every day is spent remembering those they have lost in service to their country. Instead, this Memorial Day let’s pause to remember not only the people behind the names on a tombstone, but also the families torn apart and left to carry on.

“Enjoy the cookouts today, the end of the school year and the start of summer. Take today to embrace the freedoms you have with the people you love, but please take a moment to recognize the sacrifices that were made to give you those.”

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.