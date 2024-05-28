Fairfield’s Moon earns state berth Fairfield’s Moon earns state berth

In the Division III Regional Track and Field Championships held at Heath High School last Wednesday and Friday, Whiteoak and Lynchburg-Clay high schools were well represented.

Remi Moon, a Fairfield freshman, finished second in the high jump with a leap of 5’4. She was the only athlete from those two schools to qualify for the state.

Fairfield senior Faith Donley finished fifth in the 400 meters in a time of 58.89. She missed fourth place, which would have earned a trip to the state meet, by four-one hundredths of a second.

Following are the results for Fairfield and Lynchburg-Clay:

GIRLS

100 Meters — 13th, Vivian Henninger, Fairfield freshman, 13.54

400 Meters — 5th, Faith Donley, Fairfield senior, 58.89

100 Hurdles — 9th, Avery Teeters, Fairfield senior, 17.39; 13th, Landry Teeters, Fairfield freshman, 17.93

4 x 100 Relay — 13th, Fairfield (Madalyn Combs, Mya McIntosh, Remi Moon, Vivian Henninger), 55.13; 14th, Lynchburg-Clay (Samantha Merry, Macy Etienne, Jade Massey, Vivian Henninger), 55.13

4 x 200 Relay — 16th, Fairfield (Madalyn Combs, Landry Teeters, Avery Teeters, Vivian Henninger), 1:56.68

4 x 400 Relay — 16th, Fairfield (Avery Teeters, Landry Teeters, Kennedy Zink, Faith Donley), 4:30.29

4 x 800 Relay — 13th, Fairfield (Kennedy Zink, Aylah Humphreys, Ginny Trent, Faith Donley), 10:46.30

High Jump — 2nd, Remi Moon, Fairfield freshman, 5’4

Long Jump — 12th, Autumn Wilkin, Lynchburg-Clay senior, 15’4; 15th, Jade Massey, Lynchburg-Clay senior, 14’5

No boys from the two schools qualified for the regional meet.