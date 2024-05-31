Cherry bars for breakfast or anytime

Hello! In the kitchen this week we are making cherry bars. This is a perfect dessert, plus it would be good for breakfast or anytime.
I am going to make these. I like these kinds of recipe that aren’t lots of ingredients and not a lot of work. Plus, if you have lots of company this would be a perfect recipe to make ahead of time.
I hope you enjoy these cherry bars. Please send me your favorite recipe and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send it to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456. Include a story about the recipe if you have one.
Thank you and have a great week!
Ingredients
* 1 cup unsalted butter, softened to room temperature
* 2 cups granulated sugar
* 1 teaspoon salt
* 4 large eggs, room temperature
* 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
* 1/4 teaspoon almond extract
* 3 cups all-purpose flour
* 2 cans cherry pie filling
Glaze
* 1 cup powdered sugar
* 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
* 1/2 teaspoon almond extract
* 2-3 tablespoons milk
Instructions
* Preheat the oven to 350° F.
* Grease a 9-inch by 13-inch inch baking dish. Set aside.
* In a large bowl, cream together the butter, sugar and salt until light and fluffy; 3-4 minutes.
* Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Mix in the vanilla and almond extracts.
* Gradually add the flour and mix until just combined. DO NOT OVER MIX.
* Spread about 2/3 of the dough evenly into the prepared dish.
* Spread the cherry pie filling evenly over the dough. Drop the remaining dough by teaspoonfuls over the top of the filling.
* Bake for 30-35 minutes until lightly golden brown on top.
* Cool completely on a wire rack.
* Preparing the glaze, whisk together the powdered sugar, extracts and enough milk to reach the desired consistency. Drizzle over the cooled bars.
* Cut into squares and serve.
* Store covered at room temperature for 3-4 days or in the fridge for up to a week.
Note: Alternatively, use your favorite pie filling: blueberry, apple, peach, etc.
Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.