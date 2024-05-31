Cherry bars for breakfast or anytime

Sharon Hughes Staff columnist This picture shows cherry bars that are good at breakfast or anytime. Courtesy photo

Hello! In the kitchen this week we are making cherry bars. This is a perfect dessert, plus it would be good for breakfast or anytime.

I am going to make these. I like these kinds of recipe that aren’t lots of ingredients and not a lot of work. Plus, if you have lots of company this would be a perfect recipe to make ahead of time.

I hope you enjoy these cherry bars. Please send me your favorite recipe and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send it to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456. Include a story about the recipe if you have one.

Thank you and have a great week!

Ingredients

* 1 cup unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

* 2 cups granulated sugar

* 1 teaspoon salt

* 4 large eggs, room temperature

* 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

* 1/4 teaspoon almond extract

* 3 cups all-purpose flour

* 2 cans cherry pie filling

Glaze

* 1 cup powdered sugar

* 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

* 1/2 teaspoon almond extract

* 2-3 tablespoons milk

Instructions

* Preheat the oven to 350° F.

* Grease a 9-inch by 13-inch inch baking dish. Set aside.

* In a large bowl, cream together the butter, sugar and salt until light and fluffy; 3-4 minutes.

* Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Mix in the vanilla and almond extracts.

* Gradually add the flour and mix until just combined. DO NOT OVER MIX.

* Spread about 2/3 of the dough evenly into the prepared dish.

* Spread the cherry pie filling evenly over the dough. Drop the remaining dough by teaspoonfuls over the top of the filling.

* Bake for 30-35 minutes until lightly golden brown on top.

* Cool completely on a wire rack.

* Preparing the glaze, whisk together the powdered sugar, extracts and enough milk to reach the desired consistency. Drizzle over the cooled bars.

* Cut into squares and serve.

* Store covered at room temperature for 3-4 days or in the fridge for up to a week.

Note: Alternatively, use your favorite pie filling: blueberry, apple, peach, etc.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.