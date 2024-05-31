Costly campaign, 17K visit RFL, Paycheck shooting

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1936, The News-Herald reported that the kindergarten class of Sara Chapman scheduled a program where the children would perform musical numbers, which would include rhythm dances, renditions by the kindergarten rhythm band as well as recitations.

The winners of the Poppy Poster contest were announced, as first place was given to Russell Brow, fifth grade; Frances Tossey, seventh grade; and Walter Hilton, a junior in high school, all of them given $1 and beating out 51 others for first place.

A report of expenses filed with the Highland County Board of Elections revealed that Earl Shafer, a “successful” candidate and the Republican nominee for Highland County treasurer, ran the most expensive campaign of any candidate, spending $177.65.

Lawrence Dixon, while sleeping in his car, accidentally had his car start and crash into a parked vehicle at 2 a.m. on North High Street, which caused significant damage to the parked vehicle and minimal damage to his own.

In sports, the Hillsboro baseball team defeated New Vienna, 6-5, thanks to two runs in the final inning as “Skeet” Haynie of New Vienna went three for four with two doubles and “Slim” Lucas for Hillsboro struck out four.

Lang’s Smokery, located at 102 S. High St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products including “fine” cigarette cases from 50 cents to $6.75, “fancy” box candy for 60 cents, 75 cents, $1, $1.50, $2 and $2.50, and ginger ale for 10 cents per quart.

This week in 1961, The Press-Gazette reported that the special committee for the Hillsboro Board of Education announced that they secured the funds for the operation of the summer enrichment program, which helped teach students in the summer months.

Multiple teachers at the Webster Building honored retiring principal Robert Reno and gave him a token of their appreciation, with former principal Harold Henry also a special guest of the event, as Reno temporarily replaced Henry while the latter served in World War II.

Suzanne Haggerty, 20-year-old Wilmington College junior from Hillsboro, was announced to be an entrant in the 1961 Jaycee Miss Southwestern Ohio Pageant by the Wilmington Junior Chamber of Commerce.

Multiple details were to still be finished on the baseball fields at the new city recreation park on U.S. Route 62 in Hillsboro as more help and funds were still needed, but it was also “progressing despite the inclement weather.”

More than 17,000 people were reported to have visited Rocky Fork Lake on Memorial Day, with the turnout “not as heavy as expected” but the boat attendance “very heavy,” as nearly 6,000 visited the north beach on the holiday.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre in Hillsboro advertised multiple films including “Cimarron,” starring Glenn Ford, Maria Schell and Anne Baxter, and “The Absent-Minded Professor” starring Fred MacMurray, Nancy Olson and Keenan Wynn.

Murphy’s Variety Store advertised multiple products including white handbags for 99 cents, white casual shoes for $1.66, 11.5-inch tumblers for 99 cents, bath towels for 42 cents, a package of 100 paper plates for 88 cents and no-seam nylons for 54 cents.

This week in 1986, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that The Countrie Town Players of McClain were preparing to hold a rendition of “The Music Man”, under the direction of Dale Knauer.

Larry Wise, the man that Johnny Paycheck, also known as Donald Lytle, shot at the North High Lounge in Hillsboro, filed a $600,000 suit against the Highland County native for “maliciously and without provocation” shooting him in the tavern.

Multiple sealed bids were opened for an online real estate and tax billing system, with both Sabre Systems and Service of Dayton and ATEK of Canton submitting bids for the service.

Some of the top students at the Greenfield junior high level were honored for their academic excellence, with eighth-grade student Buffy Shanks and seventh-grade student Mike Tompkins recognized.

In sports, five athletes on the McClain boys track team were set to move on to the Ohio Class AA Regional Track Meet, with those athletes being Mike Nelson, Steve Miller, Korey King, Mike Lytle and Don Watts.

The Rand Cinema, located at 122 N. Washington St. in Greenfield, advertised “Out of Africa”, written by Kurt Luedtke, directed by Sydney Pollack and starring Robert Redford, Meryl Streep and Klaus Maria Brandauer.

IGA Store, located at 1013 Jefferson St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple products including a 12-ounce batch of cookies for $1.29, four 16-ounce loaves of bread for $1, a 40-pound bag of water softener pellets for $2.59 and two 16-ounce packages of San Giorgio pasta for $1.

This week in 2011, The Times-Gazette reported that the 24th year of Thunder in the Hills, a power boat race event held at Rocky Fork Lake, had to be canceled due to losing “many of the sponsors that made it possible.”

Joe Hiestand, “arguably the greatest trapshooter of all time,” was set to be inducted into The Times-Gazette Highland County Athletic Hall of Fame, having also been a farmer, trapper, hunter, pilot, military instructor and politician, among other accomplishments.

Highland County Community Action Organization, Samaritan Outreach Services, First United Methodist Services and the Highland County Homeless Shelter combined to participate in a 5K hunger walk and run to help people through the Cincinnati Freestore Foodbank.

The annual Memorial Day Parade was held with the march beginning with a 21-gun salute and lowering of the flag and continuing with a parade up North High Street.

In sports, Steven Barber, formerly of McClain High School, signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his college soccer career at Southern State Community College in the upcoming fall season.

Bob Malcom Chrysler Dodge Jeep, located at 33 Dodge City Dr. in Peebles,” advertised multiple vehicles including a 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser Classic for $16,515 and a 2010 Chrysler Town and Country Touring for $29,650.

