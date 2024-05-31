Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com.

NEW

S.R. 247 Bridge Replacement — Work began May 22 for a bridge replacement project on S.R. 247 between Barrackman Road and Crooked Road. Work will occur daily for this construction. S.R. 247 will be closed for 60 days starting May 22. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 770 to S.R. 73 to S.R. 785. Estimated completion: Fall 2024.

Leesburg S.R. 771 Multi-Use Path — Work began May 28 for the installation of a multi-use path on S.R. 771 in the village of Leesburg. The project will implement a safe pathway route to school. Estimated completion: Summer 2024.

ONGOING

U.S. Route 50 Resurfacing — Work began April 1 for a resurfacing project on U.S. 50 from the Brown County line to Danville Road. At least one lane will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Summer 2024.

S.R. 138 Bride Replacement — Work began April 1 for a bridge replacement project on S.R. 138 between Cope Road and Rowe Road. As of April 1, S.R. 138 will be closed for 90 days. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 28 to S.R. 771. Estimated completion: Summer 2024.

For more information contact the ODOT District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.