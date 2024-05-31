Hillsboro LaRosa’s has closed

LaRosa’s full-service Hillsboro pizzeria at 589 Harry Sauner Road, that opened to much fanfare in late 2018, has closed. The last day of business for the pizzeria was Thursday, May 30.

“Last fall we celebrated our five-year anniversary, which was a time to show our gratitude to our area guests, as well as our dedicated team members. Unfortunately, Hillsboro sales never consistently met our expectations,” said Tim O’Hara, LaRosa’s franchise owner who has successfully operated LaRosa’s in Mount Orab for 15 years.

“All of our team members have been so dedicated and attentive in serving our guests for the past five years,” O’Hara said.

All LaRosa’s Hillsboro team members have been offered positions at the LaRosa’s Mount Orab pizzeria.

Plans are underway to convert the Hillsboro LaRosa’s to another yet to be determined franchise restaurant.

LaRosa’s gift cards or Buddy Cards purchased at the Hillsboro LaRosa’s can be redeemed at any other LaRosa’s pizzeria in Greater Cincinnati/Northen Kentucky.

Submitted by Ann Keeling for LaRosa’s.