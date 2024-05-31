OHSAA Division II Regional Track and Field scenes

McClain’s Brenna Wright runs the hurdles. Hillsboro’s Tate Davis takes a handoff from Chris Sowders. Hillsboro’s 4 x 400-meter relay team of Kelsey Gilkinson, Alizeh Hudson, Kobie Miles and Jailyn Williams placed seventh. McClain’s Luca Mastesic battles a Beaver Local runner. Olivia Covault represented Hillsboro. Hillsboro’s Kobie Miles takes a handoff from Chanel Captain. McClain’s Caitlyn Jett finishes a relay race. Bree Bailey runs for Hillsboro. Taylor Thoroman runs for Hillsboro. McClain’s Brenna Wright takes a baton exchange from Katie Cook. McClain’s Larah Henson hands off to Becca Bergstrom. Ryan Howland runs in a relay race for Hillsboro. Hillsboro freshman Collin Swackhamer runs the hurdles. Hillsboro’s Chris Sowders battles a Minerva runner

While thirteen athletes are representing Highland County on Thursday through Saturday at the Ohio High School Athletic Association Track and Field Championships, here are some scenes from last week’s Division II regional meet.

The thirteen representing Highland County this weekend are from McClain — Brenna Wright, Luca Matesic, Katie Cook, Caitlyn Jett, Larah Henson, Becca Bergstrom and Lily Barnes; from Whiteoak — Landen Eyre, Keegan Eyre, Weston Blair and Sawyer Blair; from Fairfield — Faith Donley and Remi Moon.

See next Wednesday’s Times-Gazette for coverage from the state championships.