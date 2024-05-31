OHSAA Division II Regional Track and Field scenes

While thirteen athletes are representing Highland County on Thursday through Saturday at the Ohio High School Athletic Association Track and Field Championships, here are some scenes from last week’s Division II regional meet.
The thirteen representing Highland County this weekend are from McClain — Brenna Wright, Luca Matesic, Katie Cook, Caitlyn Jett, Larah Henson, Becca Bergstrom and Lily Barnes; from Whiteoak — Landen Eyre, Keegan Eyre, Weston Blair and Sawyer Blair; from Fairfield — Faith Donley and Remi Moon.
See next Wednesday’s Times-Gazette for coverage from the state championships.