Sanders sworn in as Highland County sheriff

Randy Sanders (right) pictured with his wife, Debbie, was officially sworn in Friday as the new Highland County sheriff. Sanders replaces Donnie Barrera, who announced last week that he was retiring May 31, prior to the end of his current term which was to run until Jan. 5, 2025. According to a proclamation, Sanders’ appointment as sheriff will last until the Republican Central Committee is able to fill the vacancy, with the appointment to not last more than 45 days from its start. Barrera had previously announced that he would not seek re-election. The two candidates for the position — Sanders and Brandon Stratton — faced off in the March primary election with Sanders winning by a large margin. He is shown in this picture being sworn in by Highland County Common Please Court Judge, Probate and Juvenile Divisions, Kevin Greer, in the juvenile courtroom.

John Hackley | The Times-Gazette