SSCC presents ‘Voices of the Earth’

SSCC Theatre Company will present “Voices of the Earth: From Sophocles to Rachel Carson and Beyond,” on Saturday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m. in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on Southern State Community College’s Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro.

“Voices of the Earth”, compiled by Rush Rehm and Charlie Junkerman of Stanford Repertory Theatre, deals with the troubled relationship between humans and the natural world. Along with powerful wilderness images and soundscapes, this staged reading features environmental pioneers (Muir, Carson, Stegner), great nature writers (Thoreau, Snyder, Abbey), playwrights who turn to the environment for inspiration (Sophocles, Chekhov, O’Neill), native American voices (Crowfoot, Chief Luther Standing Bear, Walking Buffalo), poets who honor the earth (Li Po, Rumi, Neruda, Levertov, Oliver, Lorde), environmental activists (Mendes, Saro-wiwa, Maathai, Goodall, McKibben), climate change deniers who insist we face no crisis, and scientists who know better. “Voices of the Earth” brings home the threat that looms, even as it lifts the spirit and calls us to action.

This reader’s theatre production, directed by Rainee Angles, features Bob Brown, Paula Campagna, Francine Frank, Carol Hayward, Ian Holmes, Leslie Holmes, Mark Holmes, Jozlyn Napier, Matt Waits and Sarah Wuellner.

Tickets for “Voices of the Earth” are on sale now and can be purchased for $5 at www.sscctheatre.com. Credit cards are accepted for online purchases and at the door.

SSCC Theatre Company, a group of community members and students, is dedicated to producing additional, unique performances that complement the SSCC Theatre main stage season.

For more information on “Voices of the Earth” and the SSCC Theatre Company, visit www.sscctheatre.com.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.