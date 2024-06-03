SSCC announces spring honors lists

Southern State Community College has released its president’s list and dean’s list for academic excellence for spring semester 2-23-24.

To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the dean’s list are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

Southern State offers associate degree programs, certificate programs, bachelor’s degree completion through on-site partnership agreements, adult basic literacy courses and workforce training programs. It has campus locations in Hillsboro and Mt. Orab.

Highland County students named to the list include

Named to the president’s list — Greenfield: Emily Cox, Chandra Dean, Joanna Ratcliff; Hillsboro: Trenton Barber, Austin Bledsoe, Ryan Chapin, Katie Cook, Gavin Crabtree, Isabella Crum, Madison Curtis, Ryan Fender, Kallie Fraley, Ramsey Haines, Cole Hargett, Blake Herdman, Sierra Igo, Addyson Miles, Blake Naylor, Gabrielle Nickell, Halle Reveal, Scarlett Robinson, Garen Ryan; Leesburg: Braxton Harrison, Jadi Howland, Adeline Warner; Lynchburg: Tiana Cummings, Zoe Weston; Mount Orab: Blake Eyre, Nathan Smith; New Vienna: Reagan Eastes; Winchester: Deanna Risner

Named to the Dean’s List – Bainbridge: Zane Mustard; Greenfield: Ryan Bennett, Macey McCune; Highland: Mya Fenstermacher, Ashlee Wilson; Hillsboro: Kelton Anderson, Gavin Brown, Allison Browning, Kelly Cain, Brenden Davis, Elijah Flader, Camden Griffith, Emmy Hawkins, Remington Hughes, Cole Newsome, Ethan Parry, Brogen Priest, Jenna Rhoades; Leesburg: Cody Gragg; Lynchburg: Sydney Abney, Brady Minton, Abigail Shepherd; New Vienna: Holden Balon; Sardinia: Keyara Simpson

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, SSCC.