Card shower for Ted Dumbauld

Former Greenfield resident Ted Dumbauld will celebrated his 90th birthday on May 29, 2024, and his family has requested a card shower to help him observe the occasion.

Cards, wishes or a memory can be sent to his daughter, Karen (Dumbauld) Moon, at 1625 Marion Hills Dr., Charlevoix, Michigan 49720. The family will collect the letters, etc. and present them to him as part of a family reunion on July 5. Those family members include Rick (Lisa) Dumbauld, Miriam and David Forsythe, Karen and Mike Moon, and Aaron (Beth) Dumbauld.

Ted lived in Greenfield for two decades. He worked at Hoover/Johnson Controls at the time, plus was a member of the Greenfield United Methodist Church and many civic organizations.

Submitted by K.M. Moon.