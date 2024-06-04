Grand jury files rape charges

Jensen

A Greenfield man indicted on multiple counts of rape and sexual conduct with a minor was among 12 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury.

Zachary Jensen, 29, was indicted on one count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony; three counts of rape, all first-degree felonies; and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, both third-degree felonies.

According to court documents for the first count, around Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2020, Jensen had sexual conduct with the victim, who was 10 years old.

According to court documents for the second, third and fourth counts, around Jan. 1, 2022, and continuing through Dec. 31, 2022, Jensen engaged in sexual conduct with the victim, who was 12 years old.

According to court documents for the fifth count, around Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2023, Jensen, being 18 years old, engaged in sexual conduct with the victim, who was 13 years old, and Jensen was 10 or more years older than the victim.

According to court documents for the sixth count, around Jan. 1, 2024, through May 1, 2024, Jensen, being 18 years old, engaged in sexual conduct with the victim, who was 14 years old, and Jensen was 10 or more years older than the victim.

In other indictments, Anthony Burns, 19, Wilmington, was indicted on three counts of unlawful conduct with a minor, all fourth-degree felonies.

According to court documents for the first count, around Oct. 1, 2023, and continuing through Oct. 31, 2023, Burns, being 18 years old or older, engaged in sexual conduct with the victim, who was 14.

According to court documents for the second count, around Nov. 1, 2023, and continuing through Nov. 30, 2023, Burns, being 18 years old or older, engaged in sexual conduct with the victim, who was 14.

According to court documents for the third count, around Dec. 1, 2023, and continuing through Dec. 31, 2023, Burns engaged in sexual conduct with the victim, who was 14.

Austin Huffman, 31, Albion, Indiana, was indicted on four counts of counterfeiting, all fourth-degree felonies.

According to court documents, around Dec. 18, 2023, Huffman passed, uttered, sold, purchased, concealed or transferred a counterfeit obligation or other security of the United States.

Also indicted on Tuesday were:

* Rebecca Deer, 50, Fairborn, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

*Ashleigh Thomas, 38, Bethel, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

* Todd Parr, 46, Hillsboro, for failure to register a change of address as a registered sex offender, a third-degree felony.

* John Williamson Jr., 59, Hillsboro, for failure to register a change of address as a registered sex offender, a third-degree felony.

* Cory Fitch, 22, Bainbridge, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

* Michael Newsome, 53, Greenfield, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony, and aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a third-degree felony.

* Sonya Smith, 42, Greenfield, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

* Jason Ledbetter, 42, Greenfield, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

* Billy Ray Pete, 37, Greenfield, for aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony; possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.