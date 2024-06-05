ACCESS Program a grant finalist

Julie Bolender (left) and Tim Dettwiller (right) as they discuss the Highland County ACCESS Program. Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette

News on possible funding coming to the local workforce development program was discussed at the weekly Wednesday morning meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners.

Tim Dettwiller, director of the Highland County Alignment of Community Connections for Employer and Student Success (ACCESS) Program, was in attendance to ask for the board’s support for the ACCESS Program’s submission for the Career Z Challenge.

Dettwiller said the submission’s filing would be on June 13 and they had 20 already and hoped to have around 40 letters of support at the time of filing. He said the letter of support had no financial obligation to it, and it was just a way for the different entities to show that it had support from multiple organizations around the county.

Dettwiller said the Highland County ACCESS Program is one of 67 finalists of over 600 submissions. He said in the next round, 10 would be picked from those 67. He said that if the organization is one of those 10, then they would receive $150,000 that would be used toward the program.

Dettwiller also delivered some news about the program saying that Best Ohio, a manufacturer support group that provided stipends for internships, had a goal of 10 students to get manufacturing internships. He said there were nine, with the “good news” being that three of those students ended up becoming employed at the business they interned at.

He then said the organization’s goal for the 2024/25 school year was to have over 80 students get internships.

Julie Bolender, director of Highland County Economic Development, said she specifically wanted to highlight the people that Bright Local and Lynchburg put in charge of the program, calling them “excellent.” She said she thinks those two schools “especially” will see a big surge in the ACCESS Program, internships and identification of kids and their skills thanks to those people.

“It’s (the program) going well, I’m pretty excited about the program,” Dettwiller said. “It’s going exactly the direction that I think that we wanted to see, that being myself and the leadership council.”

In other news, Bolender said the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC) is looking into developing a foundation that could be utilized by its county footprint for additional financial support. She said that funding could include gap financing but it could also open them up for more opportunities for grants or finances.

“But I feel like it would, like I said, (be) another tool in the tool belt that can aid our county and surrounding areas as we seek to go after additional grants for infrastructure or development, whatever the case may be,” she said.

Daniels said that the reimbursement rate for the Office of Public Defenders will decrease once again in 2025, going from 85 percent in 2024 to 79 percent in 2025.

Daniels also reported that Highland County Jobs and Family Services sent a letter that said that the organization’s budget projection for General Fund revenue support for 2025 would be $1.3 million if their 2024 levy doesn’t pass.

The board of commissioners made two approvals, those being a Support Letter for the Career Z Challenge with the ACCESS Highland County Workforce Development Program and a Support Letter for an OVRDC Foundation Startup Application.

The board of commissioners also approved seven authorizations to execute, those being a Proposal and Service Agreement with Johnson Controls for a backflow device/dry system riser, a Highland HSA Group Benefit Summary Report with Medical Mutual, Highland PPO Group Benefit Summary Report with Medical Mutual, MMOH Disclaimer and Notes, MMOH Legislative Updates, an MMOH Renewal Form and a Certificate of Countywide Cost Allocation Plan with Maximus U.S. Services, Inc.

There were three resolutions approved by the board of commissioners, which are as follows:

*Res. No. 24-93 is an authorization for a budget modification from Public Assistance (2050) to Children Services (2115) Children Services Fund in the amount of $78,842 for foster care costs.

*Res. No. 24-94 is an authorization for a budget modification within the County General Fund (1000) in the amount of $4,300.

*Res. No. 24-95 is an authorization for an additional appropriation from unanticipated revenue within the County General Fund (1000) in the amount of $35,045.20.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.