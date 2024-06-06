Merchants National Bank held its annual Hillsboro Customer Appreciation Event May 30 to June 1. It held “The BIG Cookout,” May 31 where bank associates grilled more than 1,000 hamburgers and hot dogs to serve to the public. During the event, they also celebrated 145 years of service and retiring board member Richard Carr, who served on the MNB board of directors for 22 years. Submitted photo Retiring Merchants National Bank board member Richard Carr (center) was honored for serving on the bank board of directors for 22 years. He is pictured with other bank associates. Submitted photo

Retiring Merchants National Bank board member Richard Carr (center) was honored for serving on the bank board of directors for 22 years. He is pictured with other bank associates.