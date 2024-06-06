All-Frontier Athletic Conference Spring Sports teams

All-FAC baseball — The Frontier Athletic Conference held its 2024 Spring Sports Banquet at the Grace Community Church in Washington C.H. on May 15. Pictured are the first team, All-FAC baseball players (front, l-r) Mason Brown, Chillicothe; Will Miller, Washington; Nolan Johnson, Noah Ernst and Gaven Jones, all of Jackson. Jones was the FAC Player of the Year; (back, l-r); Kaden Penwell, McClain; Evan Lynch and John Wall, Washington and Boston Campbell, Jackson. Not pictured: Brady Armstrong and Cooper Enochs, Miami Trace. Photo by Christy Wall All-FAC softball — The All-FAC softball All-FAC honorees in softball were recognized at the FAC’s Spring Sports Banquet (front, l-r) Ella McCarty, Miami Trace; Morgan Webb, Chillicothe; Lillie Eberts and K.J. Worsham, Jackson; Camryn Spruell, Hillsboro, Player of the Year; (back, l-r); Olivia Stegbauer and Leah Lovett, McClain; Addison Knisley, Washington; C.J. Rittenger, Chillicothe; Serenity Taylor, Jackson; and Mylea Fridley, Hillsboro. Photo by Christy Wall All-FAC boys track — The top track athletes in the Frontier Athletic Conference were recognized at the Spring Sports Banquet (front, l-r) Collin Swackhammer, Jahari Pitts, Ryan Howland, Chris Sowders, Tate Davis, Corbin Winkle and Ayden Clemons, all of Hillsboro; (middle, l-r) Mason Coffman, Washington; Lucas Rinehart, Jayden Beverly, Kaiden Koch, Victor Tanner, Shawn Smith and Cayden Lee, all of Chillicothe; (back, l-r) Brice Perkins and Asher LeBeau, Miami Trace; J.T. Hammons, Christian Gillum, Ryan Stewart, Josh Hutchinson of Jackson. Photo by Christy Wall All-FAC girls track — The winners of the various events at the FAC track meet are first team, All-FAC and were recognized at the conference’s Spring Sports Banquet (front, l-r) Kiera Archer, Alana McKenzie, Katherine McCallum, Ali Mathis, Ella Strauch, Chillicothe; Brenna Wright, Katie Cook, Luca Matesic, Kaitlyn Jett and Lily Barnes of McClain; (back, l-r) Lillian Mapes, Jackson; Aysha Haney, Washington; Jailyn Williams, Kobie Miles, Alizeh Hudson, Taylor Thoroman, Olivia Covault, Hillsboro; Larah Henson and Becca Bergstrom, McClain. Photo by Christy Wall All-FAC tennis — The top tennis players in the Frontier Athletic Conference were recognized at the FAC’s Spring Sports Banquet (l-r) Jonah Goddard, Miami Trace; Nathan Upthegrove and Mason Mullins, Washington; Landon Smith, Jackson and from Chillicothe, J.B. Maravilla, Asher Pendell and Noah Flores. Not pictured, Blake Bagheri, Washington and Ethan Crabtree, Jackson. Photo by Christy Wall

