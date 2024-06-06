Art club creates mural at Hillsboro VFW

Hillsboro High School Art Club students recently created this mural located at Hillsboro VFW Post #9094. Submitted photo

The Highland County Veterans Honor Guard recently unveiled a patriotic-themed mural on a carport at Hillsboro VFW Post #9094 painted by the Hillsboro High School Art Club.

A shelter for the honor guard bus was built at the VFW about a year ago. “Everybody was wanting to put something on it to designate what it was for, and with all the murals going up uptown, everybody just wanted to do something about it,” said Rudy Diskete, commander of the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard. “We thought about contacting an artist to do it, and honestly, it was just too expensive to do something like that. One of the guys mentioned talking to the high school art departments, so I sent letters to all the high school art departments in the county last year.”

Diskete said he also talked to the art teachers at all the schools personally, and eventually the Hillsboro High School Art Club agreed to paint the mural.

“The biggest concern was the logistics of how they were going to do it,” said Diskete. “My concern was the liability of having kids come out and paint directly on the building because they’d have to use scaffolding.”

The group decided to paint the mural on four separate panels of plywood. “That way, they could come in and sketch the drawing, and then we could take one panel at a time out to the school, and they could paint it there at their leisure,” said Diskete.

The honor guard wanted the mural to have either a military or patriotic theme, so the artists made a design with the American flag with silhouettes of the different military uniforms through history.

“I was real proud of the kids,” said Diskete. “I was kind of worried at first, but they did an excellent job.”

In return for the artistic efforts of the club, the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard donated $500 to the Hillsboro High School Art Department and awarded a $500 scholarship to Makenna Jurkovac, a high school senior who is a member of the art club.

The other students who worked on the mural were Isabell Addison, Gracie Boatman, Anthony Auville, Carys Langston, Lucas Eads, Jayna Florence, Madelyn Jurkovac and Ethan Ballein.

“We wanted it to be something that would get the kids more involved with the community,” said Diskete. “I think it’s great, and I’ve gotten nothing but compliments.”

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.