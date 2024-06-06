Be thankful in all circumstances

Derek Russell Contributing columnist

Over the course of the last few days I’ve been afflicted with a virus. It began with a scratchy throat that then became a burning volcanic inferno. Body ache, congestion, followed by a coughing up a bunch of junk out of my chest (I’ll spare you the gory details), I was pretty miserable. No one likes being sick, but some human beings become especially pathetic when they contract something that causes discomfort. Anyone who has seen me sick will tell you that I am of the whining category when all is not well.

There is an upside to being sick, however. On the rare occasions I am sick, it reminds me of the value of things that I normally count on, things that I may not even think about and take for granted. Throughout this last bout, I was mindful of many of the blessings I enjoy when I am well. For instance, I can usually breathe through my nose, a wonderful thing when you have sleep apnea and need to have your nose clear in order to breathe while you sleep. Or another thing: most mornings I get out of bed and go through my morning exercise routines.

While I can’t say I enjoy the exercise per se, I was reminded how good it is to be able to exercise rather than lay in a bed all day incapacitated. And when I am well, I don’t think twice about jumping in my car and going different places to work, or to meet up with a friend, or to have a meal out. During my sickness I didn’t leave the house for several days, and I was starting to go stir crazy. I usually love the taste of coffee, but coffee was a no-go for me as it irritated my inflamed throat. Or as I led worship this last Sunday in my church, I was wearing a mask to make sure I wasn’t passing on what I had to an entire congregation.

That mask brought back some recent memories of wearing a mask everywhere, that smothering feeling of not being about to get a deep breath, not to mention having my glasses fog up continually. It is an absolute blessing to be able to walk around without a mask. Contact with other people was pretty much non-existent during this sickness. My wife was staying as far away from me as possible (and who can blame her?). After several days of mostly being on my own, I thought about how good it is just to be with people in normal life.

Sometimes you don’t notice how important something is until it is taken away. Maybe it’s someone you’ve been married to a long time, and then one day they are not there. Maybe it’s your good health but then having some illness or debilitating problem that keeps you mostly tethered to home. Maybe you have worked a job for years, one that is hard to get motivated for day after day, until the job isn’t there anymore and you are forced to go find something else. We grow so used to things to the point we never think of them until they are taken away.

There’s a church hymn written over 125 years ago whose chorus tells us to “count our blessings.” The point is to bring to consciousness things that are important but have faded into the background. Too often what registers in our brains is what is going wrong. So, during my sickness, I could’ve focused on feeling achy, or the searing pain in my throat, or the tiredness in doing simple tasks. When you start counting your blessings, you come up with things like:

* I have two legs that can move and support my weight getting out of bed;

* I live in a comfortable home where I can rest and quietly get well;

* I have food I can eat when I get hungry;

* I can pass the time by reading good books or by watching stuff on TV.” (OK, maybe it’s a stretch to say TV is a blessing, but you get the point.)

When you start counting blessings, you become more aware and more thankful of the things that are going right. One time, the Apostle Paul wrote that Christians should “give thanks in all circumstances.” (I Thessalonians 5:18) That can seem idealistic when things are not going great, like your throat is on fire and you know you are just beginning to feel the first of several symptoms. What makes the thanksgiving possible is to focus on what is going well, and the experience of being sick can become the catalyst for this outpouring of thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving isn’t just a day in November. It is for all throughout the year, in all circumstances. It is a mindset and a discipline. It is a choice that you make for yourself that in spite of what you are going through, you are going to let every occasion become one of giving thanks to God for all He has done for you, is doing for you, and will do for you.

I am doing much better now healthwise. The challenge I am now giving to myself is to remain conscious and thankful of the blessings of life, even while I am doing well physically. I wonder if you would challenge yourself to do the same?

Derek Russell is pastor of the Hillsboro Global Methodist Church. He loves Jesus, family, dogs and football.