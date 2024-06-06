A volunteer helps a camper who caught a fish during a past KAMP Dovetail at the Rocky Fork State Park Campground. Times-Gazette file photo

KAMP Dovetail “In Motion” will take place for more than the 40th year June 17-21 at Rocky Fork State Park.

“We have a fun-filled week planned and would like to invite you to stop out and see us during our week of camp,” said Linda Allen, executive director of Supplemental Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH), which operates KAMP Dovetail the third week of June each year.

This year’s KAMP kicks off with an opening ceremony at 7 p.m. Monday. June 17 at the amphitheater at the Rocky Fork State Park Campgrounds. At 8 p.m. the campers will enjoy local live band Blue Steel performing live. The evening will conclude with Fireworks by Fayette Fire In The Sky.

On Tuesday KAMP rise and shine at 6:30 a.m.

“We will participate in boating, group pictures, putt-putt golf, horseback riding, fishing, music and dance, recreation and arts and crafts. Our special event for the day will be a train ride through the park,” Allen said. “The campers will also enjoy checking out the model train display presented by the Highland County Model Railroaders. In the evening the campers will enjoy picking out their favorite vehicle at our Anything with Wheels Show. The first 50 participants will receive a dash plaque.”

The day will end with an all camp “In Motion” Scavenger Hunt.

On Wednesday during the day Dovetail activities will feature a Radio Control Boat Raceas a special treat for the campers. The campers will also enjoy a trip to the Highland County Airport to check out the planes.

Wednesday, June 19 at 7 p.m. KAMP Dovetail will host its 15th annual auction and Carnival at the Rocky Fork State Park Campground.

“The auction and carnival are open to the public and all are invited to attend. So, bring your lawn chair, come out and enjoy an evening at KAMP Dovetail,” Allen said. “Community members are encouraged to donate craft items, homemade treats, or any other auction items. Campers will also be donating items to be auctioned off. Sports fans will be delighted with the sports memorabilia items available for sale. We have autographed items from Cincinnati Bengals Burrow, helmet and print, and Cincinnati Reds Elly De La Cruz framed jersey and baseball, and many more great items.”

Anyone interested in donating items may drop them off at KAMP Dovetail anytime on June 17, 18 or 19 before 6 p.m. All proceeds will be used to help fund this year’s KAMP Dovetail. For more information, feel free to leave a message for Allen at 937-366-6657.

Thursday the Dovetail group will head to Star Cinemas in Hillsboro to watch “Open Season” and then head back to the camp to enjoy a sack lunch and have fun with afternoon activities. In there will be a hog roast. The campers will have special group time and end the evening with a deejay and Farewell Dance.

On Friday there will be a breakfast and an awards ceremony. Following the ceremony campers will depart and say goodbye to another week of KAMP Dovetail.

“Feel free to stop out anytime during the week and see this amazing camp for some very special kids,” Allen said.