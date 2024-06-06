HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Jun 5-6

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Christoper Owens, 26, of Highland, was cited for driving under suspension.

Jared Bohl, 37, of Hillsboro, was cited for a violation of the Hillsboro Property Maintenance Code.

Angel Mootz, 48, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to yield.

Joseph Reno, 62, of Montgomery, was cited for OVI and turn signal.

Mary Poe, 39, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.

Dr McGary, 36, of Chillicothe, was cited for driving under suspension.

Randy Demmary, 43, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

Dave Millan, 31, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

Dela Malott, 51, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.

Keli Jeffrey, 47, of Williamsburg, was cited for speed.

Dalton Weber, 23, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.