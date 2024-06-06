Wilmington College announces graduates

Wilmington College 2024 graduate Paige Teeters of Hillsboro exits the college’s 148th commencement ceremony through a gauntlet of well-wishing faculty and staff. Submitted photo

Wilmington College has announced those students who completed their studies by earning Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Arts, Master of Science in Athletic Training, Master of Organizational Leadership and Master of Science in Occupational Therapy degrees following the 2024 spring semester.

These graduates, along with December 2023 graduates and August 2024 graduates-to-be, were recognized at the College’s 148th Commencement on May 11.

Those graduating with honors are noted with designations as cum laude (3.5-3.74 cumulative grade point average), magna cum laude (3.74-3.90 GPA) and summa cum laude (3.91-4.00 GPA).

WC’s May 2024 local graduates include:

Fayetteville – Randalyn R. Paulus, Education – Primary Education, Magna Cum Laude

Frankfort – Carlee B. Barker, Agriculture – Animal Science with a minor in Business Administration; Sarah E. Free, Education – Primary Education Intervention Specialist, Summa Cum Laude

Greenfield – Sydney M. Faulconer, Master of Science in Occupational Therapy; Zachary E. Tillis, Theatre with a minor in Communication Arts

Hillsboro – Milain C. Burns, Biology – Life Science, Summa Cum Laude; Laura A. Engle, Education – Primary Education; Andrea J. Kelch, Equine Business Management, Magna Cum Laude; Paige N. Teeters, Agriculture – Animal Science and Education – Career Tec/Agriscience (4-12), Summa Cum Laude

Leesburg – Brittany V. Chrisman, Organizational Leadership – Organizational Transformation

Lynchburg – Taylor N. Mechlin, Exercise Science – Allied Health, Magna Cum Laude; Karlie B. Taylor, Psychology with a minor in Art, Magna Cum Laude

New Vienna – Anna M. Malone, Equine Business Management, Magna Cum Laude

Sabina – Gracie Boggs, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude

Winchester – Andrea L. Edmisten, Master of Science in Athletic Training

Submitted by Randall Sarvis, senior director of public relations, Wilmington College.